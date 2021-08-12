Gombe State Christian pilgrims restate commitment to pray for Nigeria

Gombe State Christian pilgrims who arrived the Kingdom of Jordan for the 2020 pilgrimage, have restated their commitments to pray for peace in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims from Bauchi and Plateau states, who boarded same flight with Gombe State pilgrims, arrived Queen Alia International Airport, Amman in Jordan on Thursday.

The pilgrims from the three states on arrival at the airport, sang songs of praises in appreciation for safe trip.

In an interview with NAN, the Executive Secretary of Gombe State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (CPWB), Mr Ishaya Karu said his contingent would concentrate on praying for peace in Gombe State and Nigeria.

Karu said that he expected a change in character from the pilgrims to make Gombe State and Nigeria a better place.

He thanked Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for his support so far in sponsoring 70 pilgrims to visit the Holy sites in Jordan.

The Chaplain of Gombe State contingent, Rev. John Mangi said it was a first time experience to see the biblical records of the Old Testament.

Mangi said Nigeria and Gombe State needed “total peace and development, so we will be praying for that.

“Prayer is very effective so we will use it as our weapon to change our state and country for good.’’

He stated that his expectation was for God to “minister and speak to us to turn a new leaf; so that we will effect some changes in Gombe and Nigeria,” he said.

Rev. Hillary Longs on his part, said he was elated to be in Jordan for the first time, adding that he always appreciated visiting new places to learn new things.

Longs stated that while in Jordan, he would seize the opportunity to pray for Nigeria to make progress in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges.

Yidi Gad, a 62-year-old woman, said she appreciated the visit to Jordan because of the religious significance attached to it.

Gad said it was her first time visiting any holy site, adding “I wish to thank the Gombe State Government for sponsoring me and giving me a lifetime experience as this.”

“I will use the opportunity to pray for Nigeria and Gombe State to make meaningful progress and development in the interest of the wellbeing of Nigerians,” she said.

NAN reports that on arrival, all the pilgrims were subjected to strict COVID-19 protocols and screening as health officials at the airport collected samples of all pilgrims for COVID-19 test.(NAN)

