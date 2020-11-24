Gombe State Assembly impeaches speaker

The Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim from Yamaltu west constituency while Abubakar Luggerewo emerged as the new speaker.

The former speaker was impeached on Tuesday following a voice vote by 16 members out of the 24 members of the house.

The motion for the removal of Ibrahim was moved by Shuaibu Haruna, the member representing Kwami state constituency.

The new speaker, Luggerewo, who is the 7th speaker of the Assembly is from Akko Central constituency.

Luggerewo was sworn-in by the deputy speaker, Siddi Buba from Kwami West constituency.

The house also removed the majority leader, Samuel Markus from Pero-Chongi and replaced him with Yerima Gaule representing Kaltungo East.