The Gombe state government has commenced work to upgrade one general hospital in each of the state’s three senatorial zones, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said on Wednesday.Speaking at the official launch of the Gombe state Contributory Healthcare Scheme (Gohealth) in the state capital, Yahaya identified the soon to be upgrade hospitals to include, General Hospital Kaltungo (South), Kumo (Central) and Bajoga (North).He disclosed that the state’s Specialist Hospital had been renovated and upgraded to a befitting status, by expanding its capacity to meet the increasing demand for specialized health care service by the population.

The governor said that when renovated, the three hospitals in the senatorial districts would complement the services of the specialist hospital, adding that the remaining state secondary health facilities would equally be renovated before the end of his tenure in office. The Governor said that Gohealth was established with the aim of ensuring that all residents of the state had access to affordable health care.He said for the formal sector, the government had reached an agreement with Labour unions to contribute 3.5 per cent of workers’ salaries, while the government would also match it by contributing 3.5 per cent.

The News Agency of a Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2019, when the governor assumed office, he declared a state of emergency in the health sector and has since revitalized one Primary Health Care facility in each of the 114 wards in the state to functional PHCs.Earlier, in his address of welcome, Dr Habu Dahiru, Commissioner for Health, said 25,000 poor and vulnerable persons across the state had been enrolled in the scheme free of charge.

Also speaking, Dr Musa Umar, Chairman, Governing Board of Gohealth, commended Gov. Yahaya for the wonderful initiative, describing it as a demonstration of courage and political will “for any Governor to commit himself in establishing such an agency.”Highlight of the event was the enrollment of Gov Yahaya and his Deputy, as well as traditional rulers, into the scheme, NAN reports. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

