Gombe residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

Many residents of Gombe have appealed to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency reverse the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The NNPCL had on Tuesday increased the pump price of PMS from N617 to N897 at its outlets.

Following the development, some of the petrol stations dispensing the product now sells for between N1,050 and N1100 per litre, while the black marketers are selling for N1, 400 and above.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), correspondent who went round Gombe metropolis, observed that residents are facing harrowing experiences grappling with the new development.

Malam Nuhu Khalid, said the hike had worsened the hardship being experienced by residents.

Khalid said Nigerians wrre already finding things difficult with food prices soaring on daily basis, and this new price had further made life unbearable for most people.

“I am appealing that the price be reversed because the impact is very devastating,” he said.

For Mrs Helen Uche, a trader at Gombe Main market, government should review the price downward because it would trigger further increase in the prices of goods and services.

Uche said if the hike in petrol price was not reversed, it would cripple businesses and lead to further inflation.

“Before this new petrol price, in spite of the fact that farmers have started harvesting crops, the prices of grains and some other produce are not dropping.

“But with the new hike in petrol price, I am afraid if Nigerians will be able to buy foodstuffs in the market now.

“So we are begging that government should consider Nigerians and revert to the old pump price given the effect of petrol,” she said.

For Abdul Ali, a motorcyclist in Gombe metropolis said the situation would result in job loses.

“Many commercial motorcyclists have abandoned the business because the job is no longer lucrative as before.

“Imagine buying fuel for N1, 400 at black market which most of us patronise and end up making a profit of between N2,000 and N2,400 per day.

“If you remove the money to pay the owner of the motorcycle, you may end up with less than N1,000 as your take home.

“We are appealing to the government to pity us because we are suffering,” he said.

A civil servant with the Gombe state civil service who spoke on condition of anonymity said life had become more difficult in the last 24 hours following the sudden hike.

He said if the new price wzs sustained, it may further increase crime rate.

“This situation will led to more job losses and that will further increase sufferings on ordinary people and so government should look into the pains of the masses.”(NAN)