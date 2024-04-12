Gombe reference point for peace, dev’t – Gov. Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has described the state as a reference point for peace and development in the country.

Yahaya stated this in Gombe on Thursday when he received the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, who paid him a Sallah homage.

He said with the support of traditional and religious leaders as well as the people of the state, his administration had been able to ensure peaceful coexistence which resulted to the development of the state.

According to him, the several awards received by the state is in recognition of his administration’s efforts to ensuring sustainable delopment and improvement in the lives of the citizens.

He said his administration had always consulted with critical stakeholders in addressing the challenges in the state, adding that, “it is feat which wasn’t common in other states and this is why we have peace here.

“The most significant of all the things that encourage us is the peace we are enjoying in the state.

“The Emir has said it, we are exploring every possible means to ensure that peace prevails in the state.

“Thank God that every single one of those measures are yielding glaring positive responses and our state is now a reference point for peace and development.

“Almost always, Gombe State is being ranked first in the prevalence of peace, which has led to the ranking of the state as the best in ease of doing business, socio-economic development, infrastructural development as well as dividends of democracy”.

Yahaya commended the role of the state legislators and the security agencies for their efforts at ensuring peace.

Earlier, Shehu-Abubakar while commending the governor for ensuring peace in the state, said prayers would be intensified to ensure that the state remained peaceful.

Shehu-Abubakar, who is also the Chairman, Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, said the Inuwa Yahaya administration’s had been proactive in addressing security issues and fostering peace in the state.

He commended the governor for addressing the farmer/herder conflicts, adding that the state has been witnessing development and attracting investments due to its peaceful atmosphere.

“We are here, like always, to pay Sallah homage as well as register our support to the government, because both the government and the Emir work for the people.

“Whenever we have an opportunity like this, we highlight some issues to promote the peaceful coexistence of the people in the land, as it concerns development in the state and the country as a whole.

“I always emphasize on peaceful coexistence because there is no way any significant development will take place in the absence of peace.

“Here in Gombe State, we have made a name and progressing because of living in peace.

“Peace can not be acquired just like that, unless some sacrifices are carried out, like prayers, and government policies and programmes that will give the public confidence in the government.

“These are things that are contributing to the peace in the state,” he said. (NAN)

By Peter Uwumarogie