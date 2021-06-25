Gombe: NCPC begins screening of intending pilgrims, warns against abscondment

June 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Nigeria Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) Friday, began screening of all intending pilgrims from State, warning against absconding from the Holy Land.

Rev. Musa Jida, the Federal Commissioner NCPC Board, Northeast Zone in an interview with newsmen in , said the was to ascertain who was qualified to embark pilgrimage.

Jida said that the screening was to specifically assess the health status of the intending pilgrims as well as to ensure that those going represented the country in good light.

“We need to have interactions and discussions that will give us an idea of who we are taking to the Holy Land.

“It is imperative to demand that all intending pilgrims have sound minds and commitment to themselves, learn and bring back lessons that will the country.’’

The federal commissioner said Bauchi and states were the only states in the zone that had submitted their list, adding that the total number of intending pilgrims from both states were about 300.

While addressing the intending pilgrims, Mr Peter Okhueleigbe, the Director of Special Duties, NCPC Directorate Headquarters, said the essence of pilgrimage was to make money, hence, warned against any attempts at absconding.

journey is an avenue to go and pray and come back and an avenue to go and make money or abscond,’’ he warned.

The Executive of the Gombe State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Ishaya Karu, said the was to disqualify anyone but to ensure that all requirements particularly health were met.

Ishaya, who stated that pilgrimage was about faith, charged all intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of their country and faith and “as they return, they must come back with changed minds and their belief strengthened.’’

He said that 75 intending pilgrims were expected from Gombe State to visit the Holy site in Jordan, adding that the state government approved 70, while five were self-sponsored.

He said that as soon as the screening was concluded, a date would be fixed by the NCPC and communicated to all intending pilgrims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside the NCPC, officials of the Nigeria , National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other medical team conducted the . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,