Gombe, moves, end open, defecation, 2025

The Gombe State Government on Wednesday in a bid to end open defecation by 2025, declared a state of emergency on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Mijinyawa Yahaya, disclosed this at a news conference in Gombe after the State Executive Council Meeting.

Yahaya said an Executive Order was signed to that effect by the state governor.

The commissioner said that the declaration was subject to the memo submitted by his ministry to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya which was signed on Nov. 26.

According to him, the Executive Order 006 of 2020 as signed by the governor is also aimed at ensuring that the state is open defecation free by 2025.

The commissioner said that the WASH statistics for 2018 which he described as “very disturbing’’ necessitated the move for government’s action in order to bridge the existing gap between access to water and sanitation.