Gombe mourns traditional ruler, Mai Tangle

The Gombe State Government has expressed grief over the death of Dr Abdu Buba-Maisheru II, the Mai Tangle, a traditional ruler in the state.
Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said this in a statement by his Director-General, Press Affairs, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, on Monday in Gombe.
Yahaya described the death as a great loss.
He said that the deceased was a respected traditional ruler whose 19-year reign on the throne helped in promoting unity and peace in Tangale land as well as attracted significant development to the people.
“His Royal Highness was a distinguished traditional ruler who dedicated his royal duties towards building a united community.
“We will surely miss his royal counsels, fatherly guidance and advice,” he said.
Yahaya condoled with the entire Tangale community and the family of the deceased, while praying God to grant him eternal rest.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the First Class traditional ruler died on Sunday after a brief illness as announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ibrahim Njodi on Monday in Gombe.
The deceased who was the 15th Mai Tangle, was until his death, the chairman of Northern Christian Traditional Rulers.(NAN)
