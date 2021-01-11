Gombe mourns traditional ruler, Mai Tangle

The Gombe State Government has expressed grief over the death of Dr Abdu Buba-Maisheru II, the Mai Tangle, a traditional ruler in the state.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya said this in a statement by his Director-General, Press Affairs, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, on Monday in Gombe.

Yahaya described the death as a great loss.

He said that the deceased was a respected traditional ruler whose 19-year reign on the throne helped in promoting unity and peace in Tangale land as well as attracted significant development to the people.

“His Royal Highness was a distinguished traditional ruler who dedicated his royal duties towards building a united community.