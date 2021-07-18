Gombe motor park project to be completed soon – Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has assured that the Gombe Mega Motor Park project would soon be completed.

Yahaya stated this while inspecting ongoing works at the project site on Saturday in Gombe.

He said the project initiad in 2012 by the immediate past administration was abandoned at about 39 per cent construction stage.

“For seven years until May 2019 they stopped the work at 39 per cent.

“And they claimed to have finished the work, commissioned the project and that’s why you can see that the outside is painted,” he said.

According to the governor, the project is more of civil engineering works than building, adding that the building started, painted and commissioned was not completed.

He said that his administration took over the project at 39 per cent completion stage and now it has reached about at 70 per cent completion in terms of the civil engineering and building works.

“The target we set for the contractors is for them to finish the project by December 2021, this means that we will finish what they could not have finished in seven years, we do it in one year,” he said.

The governor, therefore, charged the contractors to put in more effort to deliver the project on the set time and warned against compromising the quality of work.

According to him, work on the N60 billion Industrial Park project will soon commence, and that of the State Secretariat complex project will also commence as soon as the Bauchi Motor Park relocated to the mega park.

“My administration will deliver projects upon projects and we shall not fail the people.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Abdullahi Idris, said the motor park project was designed with 43 different facilities which reached about 60 per cent completion stage.

Idris listed the facilities to include parking lots, a 40-room hotel, 36-room modern toilets and 3,000-truck capacity park covering 45,300 square metres.

Others are 80 malls, an administrative block, clinic and fire service outpost.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also inspected some ongoing road projects along London Mai Dorawa, Malam Inna, Kagarawal and Kurba communities. (NAN)

