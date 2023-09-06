Gombe is safe, hospitable, Gov. Yahaya assures corps members

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state of their safety, saying that the state is hospitable to all Nigerians.

Yahaya gave the assurance on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2023 Batch B Stream II corps members, at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Amada, Akko Local Government Area.

He said that his administration was concerned about the welfare of all corps members serving in the state, adding, “as such will continue to offer his support towards ensuring that they enjoy their stay while serving their fatherland.

“I wish to assure you of the hospitality of the people of Gombe State and reiterate our commitment to your safety, welfare and good health condition throughout your stay here.

“I urge you to step into the next phase of the service year with clear focus, sound character, dynamism and commitment to the transformation of our urban and rural communities.

“I implore you to accept your posting to any establishment or community with good faith as rejection negates the objectives and principles of the national service.”

Yahaya said that his administration recognises hard-work and supports people-oriented initiatives by the corps members.

He, therefore, called on them to initiate projects that would help improve on the well-being of their hosts communities.

The governor urged: “I enjoin you to respect the abiding principles, respect the culture and core values in your respective places of primary assignment.”

Speaking earlier, Mr Dawut Jidda, the State NYSC Coordinator, congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of the orientation exercise.

Jidda urged them to make positive change in the lives of members of their host communities and contribute towards the progress and development of the state and the nation.

He advised the corps members to take their postings to their places of primary assignment in good faith, because “NYSC is not meant for only urban areas hence, you will be posted to the nooks and crannies of the State.

“I advice you to get to the hinterlands and remote villages where your impact will be most felt.”

Jidda commended the present administration in the state for its support to the scheme, while also acknowledging the support of security agencies and other critical stakeholders who made the service year a successful one for corps members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,569 2023 Batch “B” Stream II corps members have been posted to various communities in the state for their primary assignments.(NAN)

