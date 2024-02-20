Gombe home to all, Gov Yahaya tells corps members

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has assured the 1,570 Batch A Stream I corps members posted to the state of safety, saying, ”the state is home to all Nigerians.”

Yahaya gave the assurance in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, while declaring open the orientation course for the 2024 Batch A Stream I corps members.

Represented by Mr Inuwa Ibrahim, the state commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Yahaya stated that his administration had been working to make Gombe hospitable and safe for both visitors and residents.

He, therefore, urged the youth to feel safe to serve their fatherland and contribute to the development of the state.

According to him, measures have been put in place by the government to ensure the security and well-being of corps members.

“I assure you that Gombe State is a safe haven, a home away from home.

”You are assured of a conducive working environment for all your activities and programmes in this one year of national service and beyond.

“Gombe State is peaceful, enjoy your orientation programme without fear or favour and be rest assured that, the 11 local government areas of the state are waiting to warmly receive you into their fold.

“Government has put in place security measures to ensure your safety, welfare and general well-being,” he said.

The governor, however, urged the corp members to remain vigilant while in camp and report any suspicious activities to relevant authorities to guarantee their safety.

“The issue of insecurity is of national concern. You are strongly advised to be conscious at all times.

“And you are to report any suspicious characters or activities to the appropriate authorities beginning right here at the orientation camp and do not take the law into your hands,” he advised.

Yahaya further urged the corps members to maintain the camp rules and regulations, shun all forms of vices capable of truncating their future, dent their image and that of the scheme.

He commended the management of NYSC for sustaining the tempo in grooming the youth in its over 50 years of existence.

He noted that the scheme had played significant role in youths empowerment, national integration, unity and development.

On his part, the NYSC state Coordinator, Mr Dawut Jidda, reiterated that corps members should obey all camp rules and regulations and be safety-conscious.

Jidda also urged them to shun all forms of vices while building long lasting relationships toward promoting the aims and objectives of the scheme.

He said that corps members should be assured of management’s focal point on welfare, security and general well-being.

He welcomed them to Gombe State, which he described as, ”a hospitable environment that will create conducive atmosphere for a successful training and satisfying service year.” (NAN)

By Peter Uwumarogie