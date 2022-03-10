Gombe Health Contributory Scheme targets 750,000 enrolees

By Hajara Leman

The Gombe State Contributory Health Management Agency (GoHealth ), says it has targeted 750, 000 new enrolees from the informal sector in 2022.

Dr Abubakar Musa, the Team lead, GoHealth, stated this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Musa said that the agency has so far enroled over 200, 000 persons from the private sector.



“The informal sector covers employees of companies, additional dependents, artisans and those that were not covered under the formal sector,” he said.

Musa said that the agency has enroled 70,000 persons from the formal since the inception of the programme in 2021.



”The importance of the scheme cannot be overemphasised. It is meant for the poor, vulnerable and to make healthcare easily affordable,” he said.

Musa said that 67 health facilities were accredited as service providers adding that all of them were providing quality service to enrolees.

”These facilities are well equipped with good infrastructure and basic essential equipment, as well as the minimum manpower to provide qualitative healthcare services to the people.



“Before we accredited them, we ensured that all the facilities will provide best healthcare services money can buy,” he said.

The team lead called on those that have not been enroled to utilise the opportunity by enroling.

“There are lots of testimonies from members of the public who have started enjoying the benefits of the scheme,” he said.(NAN)

