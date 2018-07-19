Gombe State Government on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to fast-track work on the Dadin-kowa hydro electric power project, as earlier promised.

Mr Hassan Ahmadu, State Commissioner for Rural Development, made the call in an interview in Gombe.

It would be recalled that Mr Chidi Izuwah, Ag Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), had given October 2018 as completion period when he inspected the project in April.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to facilitate the speedy completion of the project at the stipulated time.

“The moment power is stabilised, the economy will also improve because most people depend on electricity to earn a leaving,”he said.

Ahmadu assured that the completion of the project would reduce hardship faced by the people in the region, especially those who depend on electricity for their survival.

According to him, completion of the project will also create employment opportunities and reduce rural-urban migration.

He called on all stakeholders in the power sector to work hard towards providing adequate power supply to Nigerians.

“They need to come together to achieve our goal for the betterment and development of the country,” he said. (NAN)