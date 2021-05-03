Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Monday, said that his administration would partner with the media to ensure transparency and accountability in the governance of the state.

The governor stated this in a statement made available to newsmen by his Director-General, Press Affairs, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

Yahaya said that the role of media practitioners in the state towards enlightening citizens on government policies and programmes as well as world issues through their reportage was commendable.

“We want to assure you that we will continue to work with the media as partners and critical allies in our determination to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in governance in Gombe state,’’ he said.

Yahaya urged media practitioners to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession by promoting the ideals of democracy, justice, accountability, peace and unity.

He also tasked journalists to always guard against fake news and misinformation, while ensuring accurate and balanced reportage of events and activities.

According to the governor, journalists are the watchdogs of the society and voice of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day is: “Information as a Public Good.” (NAN)

