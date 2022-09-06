Gombe govt. constitutes committee for mega schools take off 

By Hajara Leman

Gombe State Government has constituted a Committee, on the completion and take off of three mega schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Director General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Mr Ismail Misili in Gombe on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the proposed schools are Government Secondary School Dukku in Gombe North, Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Dadin-Kowa Central and Government Science Secondary School, Lakanje-Kaltungo South

.

He said the Commissioner for Education, Dauda Batari is the chairman while Alkali Abubakar, Senior Special Assistant, Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya is the Secretary of the task force.

The terms of reference of the committee are to monitor all projects in the schools and ensure timely delivery for a proper and smooth take off of the schools.

Identify manpower gaps and the additional teaching and non-teaching staff for appropriate deployment to the schools.

Others are to make recommendations on the number of students to be admitted in each of the three schools and commencement of academic activities in the schools.

The committee is expected to submit their report at the end of December.

NAN reports Yahaya had earlier promised to construct mega Schools across the three senatorial zones to boost education in the state. (NAN)

