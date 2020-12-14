Gombe govt. approves N8.49b for construction, upgrade of 27 modern markets

Gombe State Government on Monday says it has approved more than N8.499 billion for the construction of 10 modern markets, while 17 others have been set for upgrade across the state.

Mr Nasiru Mohammed, the Gombe Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, disclosed this shortly after the state’s Executive Council Meeting on Monday in Gombe.

Mohammed stated that the move was necessitated by the need to alleviate the sufferings of farmers and market users in the state.

According to him, the state government will also leverage on the initiative to improve on its internally generated revenue.

He stated that the state government had approved N8,499,398,393 for the projects, while N370 million had also been approved as consultancy fee as “the markets have been designed.”

The Commissioner stated that the facilities which would include livestock and grains markets, would have all the necessary infrastructure such as boreholes, warehouses and conveniences, amongst others.

He added that with the construction and upgrading of these structures, traders who were mainly farmers would no longer experience the harsh market environment they had been exposed to for long.

On the timeline for the completion of the projects, Mohammed said: “I cannot tell you when until council decides whether to build all at a time or in phases.

“But we have the designs on ground and there is allocation for the projects in 2021 budget.”

He stressed that the projects when completed would improve the living standard of citizens, in line with the priority of the administration of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, to alleviate poverty by providing an environment that was conducive for development. (NAN)