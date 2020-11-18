Gombe Govt. approves N250 million for implementation of PEWASH programme

The Gombe state Government on Wednesday approved N250 million for the implementation of the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme in the state.

Alhaji Mijinyawa Yahaya, the Gombe state Commissioner for Water Resources, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Gombe, said the state has not been part of the programme.

Yahaya stated that with the approval, the programme will now commence in four pilot Local Government Areas — Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye and Balanga.

According to him, the effort by the state government is geared towards improving access to water supply and sanitation services in the state.

“This programme was initiated by the Federal Government in 2017; Gombe state is coming in at this point because Gombe state as at that time was not able to meet up with that commitment, including the release of funds. With this approval of N250million, the state has become part of the PEWASH programme,’’ he said.

According to the commissioner, since the state government has contributed this amount, “we are expecting equal amount from the FG for the implementation of the programme.

He added that the state government will execute its own part while the Federal Government will send their contractors from Abuja to execute theirs.

Yahaya further restated government’s commitment to meeting water demand of residents of Gombe, adding that this led to the release of N100 million for new pipelines in some communities at the inception of this administration.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PEWASH is a National collaboration for the improvement of access to water supply and sanitation in Nigeria, through a structured multi-sector partnership. (NAN)