Gombe Govt. approves N1bn for solar street light projects

By Hajara Leman

The Gombe government has approved N1.15 billion for the installation of solar street lights and infrastructure development projects in three local government areas of the state.

Malam Mahmood Yusuf, Director-General, Joint Project Development Agency, stated this at a news conference on Thursday in Gombe.

He said the Joint Project Council (JPC) meeting chaired by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, approved the projects to align with his vision for infrastructure development.

Yusuf listed the projects to include the installation of solar street lights on newly constructed roads in Kumo at the total cost of N740 million; fencing of the NALDA market and installation of solar street lights at Kwadon area of Yamaltu/Deba, costing N362 million.

He said that N47 million has been approved for the expansion of the grains market and construction of six public toilets in Billiri.

Yusuf said that the N112 million grain market project was approved in 2024, but reviewed upward to N159 million, to provide six additional toilets.

The director said the council also approved the deployment of GOSTEC and Operation Hatara personnel, to scale surveillance in schools and cemeteries in the state.

He said the measure was sequel to complaints over spate of theft in public buildings by the ALGON Chairman, Sani Haruna.

“The council has resolved to implement stricter security measures by deploying GOSTEC and Operation Hattara to enhance surveillance. The scope of Operation Hattara would be expanded to cover all the 11 LGAs,” he said.

Also, Fatima-Binta Bello, Chairperson, Shongom Local Government Council, expressed readiness to consolidate on Yahaya’s achievements in education and health sectors.

She stressed the need to strengthen human resources through recruitment of qualified personnel to address manpower gaps and enhance quality service delivery, especially at primary healthcare and basic education level.

Similarly; Ahmad Wali, Chairman, Kwami LGC, said the council had initiated resurvey and remapping of grazing reserves and cattle routes to check farmer/herder clashes.

He warned that anyone found encroaching cattle routes and grazing lands would be sanctioned. (NAN)