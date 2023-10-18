Gombe Governor lauds President Tinubu over Jalal’s appointment as NAHCON Chairman

By Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Jalal Arabi as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This is contained in a press statement, signed by Mr. Ismaila Misili, Director General, Press Affairs at Government House, Gombe, and made available to newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday.

He said the President has made an excellent choice in Alhaji Jalal Arabi, and described the new appointee as a highly experienced technocrat and a seasoned administrator of impeccable repute.

He said Arabi’s track record in public service as a retired Federal Permanent Secretary, speaks for itself, and his appointment to this important position is a reflection of his administrative acumen and remarkable footprints.

The Governor urged Arabi to justify the confidence reposed in him by Mr. President by bringing to bear, his wealth of experience and knowledge to reposition the National Hajj Commission and elevate it to new heights of excellence and effective service delivery.

“This appointment is not just an honour for Alhaji Jalal Arabi but also a source of pride for Gombe State. We are confident that he will excel in his new capacity and contribute to the advancement of NAHCON and the fulfillment of its mandate and critical mission.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Gombe State, I extend our goodwill, solidarity, and best wishes to our dear brother and illustrious son as he takes on this important task. (NAN)

