Gombe governor hails Gbajabiamila at 60

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has felicitated with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on his 60th birthday.

In a goodwill message on Saturday by Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, the governor described Gbajabiamila as a truly progressive democrat who helped in deepening democracy in the country.

He said that Gbajabiamila was a patriot and courageous parliamentarian, who had shown great leadership skills and consistency in the service of his fatherland.

“Gbajabiamila’s indefatigable disposition, legislative prowess and managerial skills have helped in creating a harmonious atmosphere in the House of Representatives for effective legislative engagements and quality leadership in the green chamber.

“He is a truly progressive and democrat who has brought to bear his academic, political and legal acumen in deepening democracy to the admiration of all well-meaning Nigerians.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I wish to join the National Assembly, family, friends and associates in celebrating the Hon. Speaker Gbajabiamila as he turns 60 years today,” he said.

Yahaya prayed Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect, and bless the speaker with more wisdom and good health as he continues to preside over the green chamber. (NAN)

