Gombe Governor appoints new chairman for Sports Commission

February 16, 2022 Favour Lashem



Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya Gombe state approved the appointment Mr Olanre Daniel as the new Chairman Gombe Sports Commission.

Secretary the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, said the decision was sequel the resignation the erstwhile Chairman the Commission, Malam Hamza Soye.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soye had in a addressed the Governor on Tuesday through the SSG, tendered resignation letter.

Hamza Soye’s decision relinquish his position is not unconnected with the irreconcilable differences between him and the management Gombe United FC, especially with regards running the affairs the club.(NAN)

