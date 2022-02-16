Gombe Governor appoints new chairman for Sports Commission

By Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has approved the appointment of Mr Olanre Daniel as the new Chairman of Gombe Sports Commission.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, said the decision was sequel to the resignation of the erstwhile Chairman of the Commission, Malam Hamza Soye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soye had in a letter addressed to the Governor on Tuesday through the SSG, tendered resignation letter.

Hamza Soye’s decision to relinquish his position is not unconnected with the irreconcilable differences between him and the management of Gombe United FC, especially with regards running the affairs of the club.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

