Gombe Gov. Yahaya cautions residents against roads encroachment

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has cautioned some residents of the state against encroaching on ongoing road projects in the state.

Yahaya stated this in Gombe on Tuesday while inspecting Gombe Township Phase Six road projects.

He said that since the state government had paid compensations on structures before the commencement of the projects, residents were expected to stay off the roads.

According to him, this will enable the government provide other components that would help address flooding during the wet season and as well beautify the roads.

He explained that the roads were expected to have drains, trees and solar street lights so that residents could benefit maximally from the projects.

Yahaya said that his administration’s desire to extend the road projects was borne out of the need to link up the communities.

He said the project was in line with the desire of his administration to construct 100 kilometres of road in each of the 11 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor assured that communities that have not been provided roads would be considered.

“We are doing the projects step-by-step because of paucity of funds but we will get to them.

“The level of appreciation from the people showed that the road project is helpful to them. We shall continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people,“he said.

Malam Bello Abdullahi, a resident of Kagarawal community, said that the project would help address the challenge of accessing several communities linked to the road.

Abdullahi said they had been looking forward to such projects, adding that it will reduce the level of hardship faced by residents when accessing their houses and businesses.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road projects covered the Zainab Bulkachuwa General Hospital through Kagarawal and Unguwa Uku communities.(NAN)

