Gombe Gov submits list of commissioner-nominees to state Assembly, appoints advisers

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has forwarded the names of 18 commissioners-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the state executive council.

This is contain in a statement signed by Ismaila Misilli, SSA Media and Publicity to the governor, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Gombe.

He stated that the Governor had earlier promised to send the list of the commissioner- nominees to the state House of Assembly before Oct. 1.

Misilli, also disclosed that, Gov. Yahaya also approved the appointments of seven special advisers (SAs).

He listed the names as, Dijatu Bappah, Social Investment; Alhaji Garba Jijji Gadam, Inter-Governmental Relations; Geoffrey Namu BirGada, Drugs and Narcotics.

Others are CP Mohammed Wakili (Rtd) and Col. Sani Adamu Dabsiya (Rtd), Security Matters; Hamma Kumort, House of Assembly Matters and Abubakar Inuwa Tata, Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

According to the statement all the appointments are with immediate effect (NAN)