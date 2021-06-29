Gombe Gov heads Anambra APC governorship primary election appeal committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday in Abuja appointed Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State to head its five-member Anambra Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), disclosed this in a statement.

He said that the committee would be formally inaugurated on June 30 at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

He listed other members of the committee as Sen. Julius Ucha, Hajia Maryam Salifu and Alhaji Bukar Dalori, while Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu would serve as its secretary.

“In this capacity, the committee is expected to hear all appeals arising from the conduct of the primary election in line with the provisions of our party’s Constitution and guidelines for the nomination of candidates,” Akpanudoedehe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 aspirants were said to have participated at the APC Anambra governorship election primary, held on June 26.

The aspirants include; Sen. Andy Uba, Nwokafor Amobi Daniel, Dr George Moghalu, Mr Paul Izuchukwu Orajiaka, Mr Edozie Madu and Dr Chidozie Nwankwo.

Others are Mr Maxwell Okoye, Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu, Mr Azuka Okwuosa, Onwa Mokelu, Igwebuike Hygers, Godwin Okonkwo, Beneth Etiaba and Onunkwo Obinna.

Uba who is re-contesting the Anambra governorship election, was announced by the Gov. Dapo Abiodu-led APC primary election committee for the state as its winner.

Uba won the Anambra governorship election in 2007 with a landslide victory and was sworn on May 27, 2007.

However, on June 14, 2007, barely two weeks and three days after being sworn in, Uba was removed from office by a judgment of the Supreme Court which ruled that the tenure of the then incumbent, Gov. Peter Obi of APGA, had not expired.

The election in which Uba emerged victorious was therefore declared as null and void because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted it in contravention of the law, the court had said.

Uba who hailed from Uga, Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) in Anambra South, had since then made tenacious efforts to claim the top political job in the state.

In April 2011, he won the Senatorial election to represent his district and served for two terms. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...