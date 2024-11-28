Gombe gov. congratulates new NUJ National President

Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has congratulated Alhassan Yahya on his election as National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

By Peter Uwumarogie

Yahaya, in a congratulatory message issued to newsmen on Thursday in Gombe, expressed joy over Yahya’s ‘resounding victory’ at the just-concluded 8th Triennial Delegates’ Conference in Owerri, Imo.

The governor, in the statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, described Alhassan’s victory as a remarkable achievement and source of immense pride for the state and the entire journalism community.

He praised Alhassan’s journey and impressive rise in the NUJ leadership.

“From your humble beginning at the chapel level, to the state, zonal and now the national level, you have showed consistency, demonstrated unmatched courage, integrity and passion for journalism and the welfare of journalists.

“Your election as the national president of NUJ is a reflection of the trust journalists across Nigeria have in your capacity to lead.

“Your commitment, integrity and vision have made you a shining example of what it means to be a leader in the field of journalism and I commend you for these sterling attributes,” he said.

Yahaya, while expressing confidence in Alhassan’s ability to unite and lead the union toward progress and professionalism, assured him of the support, solidarity and goodwill of the government and people of the state.

“We are confident that under your leadership, NUJ will witness a new era of progress, unity and professionalism that will further elevate the role of journalism in promoting national development,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the vital role of a united and committed press in advancing democratic ideals and national development.

He also praised journalists for the peaceful conduct of the election, while wishing the new NUJ leadership a successful and impactful tenure. (NAN)