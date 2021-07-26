Gombe: FRSC tasks newly promoted officers on capacity-building

Mr Ishaku Ibrahim, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State Sector Commander, has tasked officials and marshals on capacity-building for self development, while in service.

Ibrahim gave the advice during the decoration of three newly-promoted officers in Lafiyawo Community, Akko Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

He said that it was imperative for officers and marshals in the corps to show commitment, integrity and hard work towards service, in addition to acquiring more knowledge and intelligence.

The commander said the officers must continue to seek knowledge and develop themselves by attending trainings and seminars related to their profession, to enable them cope with changing demands of road safety.

According to him, developing and strengthening officers and marshalls’ skills would make them relevant and ensure their progression in service.

Ibrahim urged the newly-promoted officers to be diligent in their duties to justify their promotion.

He stressed that the promotion should be an avenue for them to make their contribution towards achieving FRSC’S corporate goals.

He cautioned the officers against any acts capable of derailing them from the path of service, and tainting the image of the corps.

Ibrahim also advised those not promoted to work hard, empower themselves by seeking for more knowledge and wait for their time.

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Mr Rephaniah Dzarma, who was decorated as a Deputy Corps Commander, expressed gratitude to God and management of the FRSC for the promotion.

Dzarma while advising other ranks of the corps to be dedicated to their duties, noted that promotion often indicated more more work and dedication.

The News Agency 9f Nigeria (NAN), reports that the two other promoted officers include Chukwuma Uchenna and Abba Ibrahim, who were promoted from Route Commanders to Superintendent Route Commanders. (NAN)

