Gombe FRSC says 909 drivers’ licenses unclaimed since 2021

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State Command, on Wednesday said 909 drivers’ licenses issued since last year were yet to be collected.

The state’s Sector Commander, Mr Ishaku Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Gombe.

“As at week 15 in 2022, there were 909 drivers’ licenses that have been processed and are yet to be collected across our licensing centres in the state.

“We have been on air to sensitise motorists on the need to collect their licenses, and I am using this medium to further call on those who applied for license to come and collect them.’’

The sector commander noted that it seemed that many motorists were reluctant to collect their licenses, adding that, however, they needed to collect the licenses because it was their property, paid for and processed by them.

Ibrahim added that the FRSC, in partnership with the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue, had made the processes for collection “easy and quick’.

“Within two weeks, driver’s licenses are processed and ready for collection.

“Having a valid driver’s license gives motorists’ the legal backing and confidence to be on the road, and saves them unnecessary embarrassment.’’

Ibrahim said that the command would intensify sensitisation on the need for drivers to have their licenses while on the road as well as ensuring that those without license do not ply the roads.

According to him, the sensitisation will also be targeted at awakening the consciousness of the motoring public on the penalty for driving without a valid license.

On motorists yet to get valid driver’s license, Ibrahim said anyone caught would have his or her vehicle impounded until they do the right thing and process their licenses.

“We are not after punishing people, we encourage all those qualified to process their license and be on the road to do so without fear of arrest by our personnel.’’

Ibrahim further called on motorcycles and tricycles to ensure that they were registered before plying the road, adding that “whatever we do is for the overall interest of the motoring public; so kindly support us to serve you.

“In case our men misbehaved or treated you in such a way that is uncivil, please you (motorists) have the right to report the officer and we will sort out the issue,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

