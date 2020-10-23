Gombe farmers advise colleagues to embrace improved seedlings to enhance productivity

Some farmers in Gombe State have called on fellow farmers to embrace the use of improved seedlings to boost agricultural productivity and enhance their incomes.

They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gombe.

According to them, embracing the use of improved varieties of seeds gives the best returns on investment and guarantees higher agricultural production.

Malam Babayo Jauro, a maize farmer from Sarkin Shanu community, said since he stopped cultivating ordinary seeds three years back, he had always been harvesting better yields per hectare.

He described the improved seedling he now uses, as s right step that turns his farming into “a profitable venture’’.

“ Using improved seedlings has really increased my harvest and income from farming.