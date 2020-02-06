Gombe Executive Council ratifies N224m expenditure

The Gombe State Executive Council (SEC) on Wednesday says it has approved N224 million expenditure incurred before the inauguration of the council on Nov. 9, 2019.

The State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan, made the disclosure at the end of the weekly council meeting, chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahya.

Alhassan disclosed that the gesture was in fulfillment of due process procedures cherished by Gov. Yahya led administration.

He explained that part of the expenditure included N74 million for the purchase of Liberty Hotel, Gombe which is expected to house some State Government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA’s).

The commissioner noted that most of the MDAs were operating from rented apartments at a huge cost to the government.

According to him, health facilities gulped N150 million of the total expenditure, adding that amount was used for various interventions in the sector.

Alhassan added that the government was also spending N250 million monthly for servicing the debt inherited from the previous administration for the company pumping water from the treatment plant.

He lamented that government was generating less than N1 million monthly from water bills despite huge spending in the sector. (NAN)