Gombe deputy governor charges youths to regard sports as tool for job creation

Dr Mannassah Jatau, Gombe State Deputy Governor, has charged youths in Gombe South Senatorial District to regard sports as tool for job creation and fosterer of peace and unity.

He gave the charge in Gombe on Tuesday when he received members of Balanga Utd. Football Club, winners of Adamu Yolah Gombe South Memorial Unity Cup, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Edward Yola, Deputy Governor, CBN, is the sponsor of the competition tagged Adamu Yola Gombe South memorial unity cup.