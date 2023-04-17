Gombe CP warns officers against incivility to members of public

By Peter Uwumarogie

Mr Oqua Etim, the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State has ordered police personnel to treat members of the public with dignity and respect in the course of their duties.

He said that the command would not condone any act of incivility towards members of the public.

Etim gave the warning in Gombe on Monday during the decoration of 19 promoted senior officers, and the presentation of cheques to families of fallen officers.

He said that recent viral videos of officers abusing members of the public was unacceptable, and anyone caught would be shown the way out.

According to him, personnel must adhere to the rules of engagement in their dealings with civilians, to avoid sanction.

“We are facing challenges now because we are in democracy. We have seen different clips of how some policemen have been uncivil to members of the public.

“The police force frowns at incivility to members of the public; members of the public are your employers and you are their employees so the moment you want to start challenging your employer, it means you want to leave the job.

“A wise man does not need to be told that respect is reciprocal. There is no police boy or girl, we are all policemen and women so we should accordingly be advised,” he said.

The CP emphasised that he would ensure that any officer caught in the state brutalising any member of the public faced the full wrath of the law.

“Anybody who brutalises any civilian for any reason whether he is a criminal or not will face the full wrath of the law.

“We have laid down procedures on how to treat people who are suspects,” he added.

To the promoted officers, Etim said much was expected of them in terms of reciprocating their elevation.

According to him, they must improve their output to tackle crime in the state.

“For those of us who have not been promoted now, ours is coming. You celebrate with those who celebrate so that you will be celebrated.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven officers were promoted from Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police, 10 from Assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Also, one Chief Superintendent of Police was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police and one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Earlier, Etim on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba presented cheques worth N18.5 million to families of 25 police officers who died in active service.(NAN)