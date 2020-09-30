Gombe COVID-19 committee distributes starter packs to 114 PHCs

The Gombe State COVID-19 Committee has distributed starter packs to 114 Primary Health Care (PHC)
centres to enhance holistic healthcare service in the state.
The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Ahmed Gana, made this known at a news conference in Gombe on Wednesday, saying
the packs would serve as catalyst for change in service delivery.
The commissioner added that items in each pack included three medical masks, three examination gloves, two heavy duty hand glove,
two boots and four reusable aprons.
Others are four bottles of hand sanitisers, four bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash soap, reusable plastic sharp containers, 10 face shields,
20 disposable biohazard bags, five digital thermometers, five bottles of sodium hypochlorite, among other things.
Gana said that since the onset of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Gombe State Ministry of Health took proactive steps to protect
citizens of the state in accordance with the mandate of the state government.
Dr Maneseh Jatau, the state’s Deputy Governor, who presented the items to PHC coordinators, commended the state government’s
response to the fight against COVID-19 and called for more support from the people through adherence to the protocols.
He tasked the beneficiaries to use the starter packs efficiently in line with the purpose for which they were given.
Dr Abdulraman Shuaibu, the Executive Secretary, Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency, commended
the committee for the gesture.
He assured the committee that the items would be used for the purpose they were given.(NAN)
