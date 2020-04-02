Gombe commissioner urges husbands to sensitise women, children on COVID-19

Mrs Naomi Awak, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Gombe, has appealed to husbands to fully sensitise women and children on the dangers of Coronavirus.

Awak made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

She said women were the ones close to the children and it was important for them to be fully educated on the virus for them to guide the children against its possible spread.

“If women understand the dangers of the virus and the professional advice against the spread of the virus, they will easily guide the children properly.

“Not only the women, children should observe protective measures such as maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene which have been proven to be effective in the control of the dreaded virus,’’ Awak said.

According to her, is also good for the children to stay at home to halt possible spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The commissioner said the state government had taken proactive measures against the spread of the virus, hence the need for people to comply and continue with prayers (NAN)