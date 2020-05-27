Gombe childrens’ parliament tasks children on compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures

Share the news













Speaker of the Gombe State Children Parliament, Umar Farouk, has tasked children in the state to adhere to all government and health authorities’ directives so as to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Farouk made this appeal while delivering his speech in Gombe on Wednesday during a press conference organised by Save the Children International to commemorate the 2020 World Children’s Day.

He stated that the fight against COVID-19 needed the cooperation of everyone, including children, to ensure that no one was left behind.

According to him, everyone is vulnerable to Coronavirus, hence the need for collective efforts to protect the state and country at large.

The speaker also called for more supports from government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the rights of children in the state, were protected.

He added that it was the right of every child to get educated to enable him or her fulfill his or her dreams, and contribute to the development of the state and country.

He further called for more supports for girl-child education in the state to ensure that children, irrespective of their gender, were given the foundation to attain greatness in life.

Also speaking, Gombe Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Naomi Awak, said the state government was committed to the issues of child-education in the state, adding “children are the hope of the state and nation.”

Earlier, the Community Engagement and Advocacy Coordinator of the Save the Children International, Mr Akpan Effiong, said the girl-child needed all the supports to develop her potentials in life.

Effiong, while canvassing more supports for girl-child education, stressed that educating a girl meant giving value to the society, adding “educating the girl-child will fast-track the attainment of sustainable development goals.”

He called on government to make education compulsory and free for the girl-child as such would go a long way in helping to address some of the challenges militating against girl-child education.(NAN)

