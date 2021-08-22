Gombe APC stakeholders drum support for Gov. Yahaya

Some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe Central Senatorial District, has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for his laudable programmes and quality leadership.

The stakeholders made the declaration on Sunday at a meeting in Yamaltu-Deba, Headquarters of Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe Central Senatorial District consists of Yamaltu-Deba and Akko LGAs.

Alhaji Idris Umar, former Minister of Transport, said the meeting was to strengthen unity among members and to bring new members into the party in the area.

Umar said the zone has a huge numerical strength such could not be joked with in the political arena in the state.

The meeting, he said, was to rally support for the governor in view of what he had done in the zone, adding that the gesture attracted thousands of people to joined the party.

In his remarks, Alhaji Usman Bello (Akko-Federal Constituency), said the governor had entrenched politics of maturity and tolerance in the state.

“We mobilised for this meeting without his financial contributions to rally support for him and promote unity of the party,” he said.

According to him, the governor remains the leader of the party just like any other state where there is a prominent political office holder.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abubakar Yunus (Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency), said the stakeholders thrown their support behind Yahaya’s second term ambition.

“We are declaring our unflinching support, solidarity, unalloyed loyalty and unshakable stand with his policies, laudable programmes and political direction,” he said.

On his part, Abubakar Luggerewo, Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, said the legislators had also declared their support for the governor considering his developmental strides to reposition the state.

Also, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu, an APC stalwart, said that Yahaya was elected governor through clean and credible voting process unlike other politicians in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...