Gombe APC stakeholders drum support for Gov. Yahaya

Some stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe Central Senatorial District, has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for his laudable programmes and quality leadership.

The stakeholders made the declaration on Sunday at a meeting in Yamaltu-Deba, Headquarters of Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  Gombe Central Senatorial District consists of  Yamaltu-Deba and Akko LGAs.

Alhaji Idris Umar, former Minister of Transport, said the meeting was to strengthen among members and to bring new members into the party in the area.

Umar said the zone has a huge numerical strength such could not be joked in the political arena in the state.

The meeting, he said, was to rally support for the governor in view of what he had done in the zone, adding the gesture attracted thousands of people to joined the party.

In his remarks, Alhaji Usman Bello (Akko-Federal Constituency), said the governor had entrenched politics of maturity and tolerance in the state.

“We mobilised for this meeting without his financial contributions to rally support for him and of the party,” he said.

According to him, the governor remains the leader of the party just like any other state where there is a prominent political office holder.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abubakar Yunus (Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency), said the stakeholders thrown support behind Yahaya’s second term ambition.

“We are declaring our unflinching support, solidarity, unalloyed loyalty and unshakable stand his policies, laudable programmes and political direction,” he said.

On his part, Abubakar Luggerewo, Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, said the had also declared support for the governor considering his developmental strides to the state.

Also, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu, an APC stalwart, said Yahaya was governor clean and credible voting process unlike other politicians in the state. (NAN)

