Gombe APC advises PDP governorship candidate against politicising issues

By Hajara Leman

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Gombe State chapter, has advised Alhaji Jibrin Barde, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state against politicising issues.

Mr Moses Kyari, the APC Publicity Secretary gave the advice in Gombe on Wednesday at a news conference.

He said that the administration of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, had worked hard to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

Kyari said that the support of all stakeholders was needed in that regard.

He said the advice became necessary in view of Barde’s move to politicise issues surrounding the demolition of illegal structures in the state.

The publicity secretary said the demolition of Barde`s campaign office was carried out by the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPDA).

He stated that similar structures used by the APC support group and other structures were also demolished during the exercise.

“This is not about politics but doing the right thing in line with the laws of the state to ensure development and the peace of the state.

“The governor is passionate about the peace of the state and everyone must support this administration in maintaining the prevailing peace in the state,“he said.

Kyari appealed to politicians and members of the opposition parties in the state, to play politics according to the rules and not to heat up the polity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of GOSUPDA on Tuesday demolished illegal structures in the state including Barde’s campaign office.

NAN also reports that Barde`s supporters however, resisted the demolition and created panic in the area before the police intervened and restored normalcy.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

