Gombe: 24 killed in road accidents, 354 injured – FRSC

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Friday said no fewer than 24 deaths were recorded in 166 road accidents in Gombe State between January and March.

Mr Felix Theman, the Gombe Sector Commander, FRSC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafiyawo, Akko Local Government Area of the state.

He said 518 people were involved in the crashes, out of which 354 sustained various degree of injuries while 140 were unhurt.

Theman said the accidents were largely due to wrongful overtaking, failure to obey speed limit, overloading, use of phone while driving and under-age driving.

According to him, motorcycles and tricycles were major contributors to the crashes within the period under review, with 128 of them involved in the accidents recorded.

Theman explained that a major area of concern, following analysis of the crashes within the period, was the increasing number of underage drivers in the state.

“The corps has stepped up enforcement in that regard to ensure that children don’t engage in any form of driving on roads which could lead to crashes and fatality in some cases,” he added.

According to him, 33 offenders were booked for use of phones while driving and 18 underage drivers cautioned within the period under review.

The sector commander appealed to motorists to be mindful of their speed and ensure strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

“Motorists have a responsibility to ensure safety on the road, so drive for you to be alive,” he advised.

Theman emphasised that the enforcement of traffic rules by FRSC personnel was in the interest of public safety. (NAN)