Gololo advises Fubara to maintain peace in Rivers, lauds Tinubu

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Garius Gololo has urged Governor Siminalaye Fubara to stand by the peace brokered by President Bola Tinubu , between him the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Gololo who said this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, commended President Tinubu for intervening, as he condemned those saying that they do not appreciate the terms of the settlement.

He particularly faulted the position taken by Chief Edwin Clark. He said,”I think Edwin Clark is a father, I respected him as a father.”

Gololo however added that from that yesterday he has been thinking otherwise.

“The President has done the whole job he can do, and congratulations to the President. For the President to achieve that peace alone, I think is a job well done for Mr President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“There is no way you will serve without no peace. I see the one on Channel this morning saying that they have not accepted that peace deal. What we need is peace, Rivers is a volatile area, evening during elections how many people died? Do we want to kill our people because the Governor is fighting with his predecessor, we don’t need that. What we need is peace,” Gololo said, adding, “There is no way 4 Assembly members will pass budget while we have 27 members away. Any party you feel like belonging to you are ok, you can go to the party, what we need is peace.

“Tinubu is not the president of APC, Tinubu is the President of Nigeria, so, whatever happens with Nigeria happens to him. And that is why he intervened as a father. I think if you don’t congratulate Tinubu for having peace in Rivers, you don’t have to criticize the government

“

“You cannot fight the Federal government, the President has already intervened, so let him (Fubara) follow the rules.”

On the issue of certain individuals who have threatened to go to court, the Human Right Activist advised them to bury the idea, and allow the peace President Tinubu has laboured to achieve reign in River state. “I need peace between Wike and the Governor, and the State Assembly,” he stressed.

