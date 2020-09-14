Golf Captains Day: No fewer than 240 golfers expected to converge on Ibadan, says Col. Sunmonu

No fewer than 240 golfers are expected to participate in the forthcoming Col. Ade Sunmonu Golf Captains Day at the Ibadan Golf Club.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is scheduled to hold from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19.

Briefing journalists on the tournament on Monday in Ibadan, Col. Ade Sunmonu that 183 golfers have so far registered to participate in the two-day event.

“Before the day of the competitions, many more are still expected to register and we’ve made provisions for 240 golfers. The Captains Day would have taken place in March if not for COVID-19.

“We moved the tournament to a much safer time and looking at what’s happening in the environment now, we felt it’s time for the tournament to hold,” he said.

He added that professional and amateur golfers across the nation would be participating.