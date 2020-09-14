Golf Captains Day: No fewer than 240 golfers expected to converge on Ibadan, says Col. Sunmonu

No fewer than 240 golfers are expected to participate in the forthcoming Col. Ade Sunmonu Golf Captains Day at the Ibadan Golf Club.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is scheduled to hold from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19.
Briefing journalists on the tournament on Monday in Ibadan, Col. Ade Sunmonu that 183 golfers have so far registered to participate in the two-day event.
“Before the day of the competitions, many more are still expected to register and we’ve made provisions for 240 golfers. The Captains Day would have taken place in March if not for COVID-19.
“We moved the tournament to a much safer time and looking at what’s happening in the environment now, we felt it’s time for the tournament to hold,” he said.
He added that professional and amateur golfers across the nation would be participating.
“ Professionals like David Owoyemi, Emeka Obi and Lateef Lasisi will be playing among others. These are well recognised golfers.
“We are expecting golfers from the 36 states of the federation including the FCT. What will be experienced here is golf played at its finest level,” he said.
On the safety of everyone as regards to the raging COVID-19, Sumonu said that every precaution had been taken to curtail the spread of the disease.
“The club was initially locked down and recently decontaminated to make it habitable for everyone. We have everything required to make everyone safe.
“Right from the entrance temperature will be checked before proceeding to the hand washing arena to wash hands and use the hand sanitizers.
“Everyone is expected to wear a facemask and maintain social distancing. On the course there’s social distancing because you don’t move together, you move in the direction of your ball,” he said. (NAN)
