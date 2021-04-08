Golden Stars FC targets Chidi Ofo-Okenwa’s U-13 maiden trophy – official

 Lofty Uche, the coach of Golden Stars FC of New Layout says he craves to win the median edition of Chidi Ofo-Okenwa U-13 football tournament in Enugu.

Uche made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria () in Enugu on , saying he fears no team in the tournament.

“At the moment, topping group B comprise Asata FC, Living Stars FC and Odera Football Academy with six points without conceding any goal.

“Though, we have our group match against Asata on April 18.

“I believed going to pick the three points with three goals and cement our position.

“The my players are going, it will be difficult any team to stop them from reaching the of the tournament,’’ Uche told .

He said the tournament was well planned by the chairman and secretary, Enugu State Football Association, Tony Ugwu and Sunday Ugwu respectively in memory of the former chairman, late Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.

reports that Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, died on May 5, 2020, at the age of 50.

“I learnt that the tournament will be an annual event and that will be the best honour the late chairman, who loved grassroots sports.’’

NAN reports that Golden Stars FC group B on goal different above Asata , who also garnered six points from two matches played.

The tournament started on 27 and will end on May 22 with 14 teams participating. (NAN)

