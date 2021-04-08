Lofty Uche, the coach of Golden Stars FC of New Layout says he craves to win the median edition of Chidi Ofo-Okenwa U-13 football tournament in Enugu.

Uche made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, saying that he fears no team in the tournament.

“At the moment, we are topping group B that comprise Asata United FC, Living Stars FC and Odera Football Academy with six points without conceding any goal.

“Though, we have our last group match against Asata United on April 18.

“I believed we are going to pick the three points with three goals and cement our top position.

“The way my players are going, it will be difficult for any team to stop them from reaching the final of the tournament,’’ Uche told NAN.

He said that the tournament was well planned by the chairman and secretary, Enugu State Football Association, Tony Ugwu and Sunday Ugwu respectively in memory of the former chairman, late Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.

NAN reports that Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, died on May 5, 2020, at the age of 50.

“I learnt that the tournament will be an annual event and that will be the best honour for the late chairman, who loved grassroots sports.’’

NAN reports that Golden Stars FC top group B on goal different above Asata United, who also garnered six points from two matches played.

The tournament started on March 27 and will end on May 22 with 14 teams participating. (NAN)

