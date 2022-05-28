Goje clinches APC Gombe Central Senatorial ticket

By Hajara Leman

Sen. Danjuma Goje representing Gombe Central Senatorial District was on Saturday declared winner of the senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his reelection in the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primaries was held in Kumo headquarters of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

NAN reports that Gombe Central consists of two LGAs namely: Akko and Yamaltu/Deba.

Declaring the result, Dr Danjuma Dabo, Chairman Electoral Committee of the party said the total number of accredited voters was 105 ,total vote cast was 105.

He said Goje scored 100 votes to defeat other two other aspirants: Abubakar Mu’azu 3 And Umar Idris 3 to clinch the ticket of the party.

Speaking shortly after the primary election, Danjuma Goje, attributed his victory to the will of God and promised to carry everybody along.

“I want to assure you that I will work with all.

“ I also want us to be united as APC members so that the party will win at the General election from top to bottom,” he said. (NAN)

