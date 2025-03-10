GoGreen Empowers Women as Pillars of Peace, Leadership in Benue Communities

On March 8, 2025, in commemoration of International Women’s Day, GoGreen Environmental Health Sustainability Initiatives, a Non-Governmental Organization in Benue State organized a transformative one-day workshop in Makurdi, Benue State. This event brought together women livestock herders and crop farmers from Tse-Akpuku in Makurdi and Abinsi in Guma Local Government Areas, celebrating their pivotal roles in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, leadership, and gender equality. The workshop underscored GoGreen’s unwavering commitment to empowering women as agents of change and fostering harmony in communities historically affected by disputes between herders and farmers.

At the heart of GoGreen’s mission is a belief in the transformative power of women. During the workshop, Mr. Jackson Ameh, CEO of GoGreen represented by Mrs. Theodora Chia, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to equipping women with the skills and resources necessary to drive change. He emphasized that true peace and sustainable development are unattainable without the full inclusion of women in decision-making processes. GoGreen through the support of the UK Government has provided critical training in sustainable agriculture, cooperative management, and dialogue facilitation under the SPRiNG Programme, ensuring that women farmers and herders are not only beneficiaries of development but also key stakeholders. “Empowering women is at the heart of our mission,” Mr. Ameh stated. “Healthy relationships between herders and farmers are critical for lasting stability, and women play a crucial role in fostering these relationships.”

The International Women’s Day celebration served as a platform to showcase the achievements of women trained under the SPRiNG Project. Their testimonials highlighted how the program has equipped them with the tools to foster peaceful coexistence, advocate for gender equality, and become role models for the next generation.

During the workshop, Dr. Helen Teghtegh delivered a compelling insight on women’s legal rights and strategies for empowerment. She stressed that amplifying women’s voices in governance leads to more resilient and inclusive societies. Likewise, Mrs. Lucia Torjir a gender advocate lauded the participants as crucial pillars of support for their families and communities, urging them to leverage their leadership potential. Mrs. Blessing Adzaagee, an advocate for women in peacebuilding, emphasized the indispensable role of women in conflict resolution. “Women are not just beneficiaries of peace; they are architects of it,” she declared. She highlighted how women’s participation in conflict resolution mitigates violence, builds trust, and nurtures sustainable peace.

Mrs. Magdalen Andoor, Director of Women Affairs at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, reinforced the need for women to claim their space in governance, breaking barriers that hinder gender equality. She encouraged women to aspire for leadership roles in various sectors and actively participate in decision-making processes.

The workshop’s impact was evident in the heartfelt testimonies of the participants. Mnena Igba from Abinsi and Harila Umar from Tse-Akpuku expressed profound appreciation for GoGreen’s initiatives. They acknowledged the organization’s role in enhancing agro-pastoral cooperation and providing them with the knowledge to advocate for gender equality and social justice. Through shared experiences and interactive discussions, participants reflected on their growth as leaders, mediators, and champions of peace. Many shared inspiring success stories of how they have leveraged their newfound skills to mitigate conflicts and strengthen community resilience.

As the world continues to strive for gender equality and sustainable peace, GoGreen remains steadfast in its mission to empower women as catalysts for change. The success of the International Women’s Day workshop reaffirmed the importance of women’s active participation in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

The SPRiNG’s Project and GoGreen’s broader initiatives are not just about celebrating women’s contributions but about equipping them to be leaders, decision-makers, and architects of lasting peace. By investing in women, we invest in the future of communities, ensuring a world where peace, security, and equality prevail.

GoGreen calls on governments, civil society organizations, and community leaders to support women’s empowerment efforts and create an enabling environment where women can thrive as leaders and peacebuilders. As we move forward, let us remember that empowering a woman is empowering a community. Together, we can build a more peaceful, equitable, and prosperous future for all.