Godwin Emefiele Must Resign or Be Sacked Now – #FixPolitics

#FixPolitics, a citizens-led, research-based movement designed to structurally change and innovate politics in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for obtaining the All Progressives Congress Presidential nomination form.

This contained in a statement signed by Anthony Ubani, Executive Director, #FixPolitics.

The statement noted all over the world, democratic governments are sustained by the rule of law and by conventions of good governance that are accepted as binding non-legal practices. These conventions are typically a set of unwritten rules of behaviour or conduct that public service officials, whether elected or appointed must follow.

The group said “By obtaining the All Progressives Congress Presidential nomination form, Mr. Emefiele breached both legal constitutional provisions and non-legal conventions of international best practice for central bank governors. ”Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act provides that “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engagein any full or part time employment or vocation.” The CBN governor acted contrary to the letter and spirit of Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria when he obtained a Presidential nomination form. He also ran foul of best practice conventions and good governance principles which forbids central bank governors from displaying and engaging in partisan political behaviour.

“To make matters worse, this brazen action from the CBN governor is coming in a period of great economic turmoil when he ought to be devoting the whole of his time and attention to finding remedial solutions to the Nigerian economy which islying comatose in the intensive care unit; monetary instability and policy inconsistency which continues to hobble the Naira and double digit inflation which has pushed prices of food stuffs and other essential commodities beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

“It is on this score that #FixPolitics demands that Mr. Emefiele resigns his office immediately to restore confidence in the management and integrity of the financial system in Nigeria. In the event that he fails to heed this call, the President of Nigeria should remove him from office in exercise of his powers in accordance with section 11(2) (f) of the CBN act which says “A CBN governor can be removed by the president provided that the removal shall be supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate praying that he so be removed.”

The group also said the breaking news that Mr. Emefiele has rejected the form that was bought for him by proxy groups is an afterthought, an attempt to play bait and switch with Nigerians and does not change anything. This ruse by the CBN governor, if anything, is a further demonstration of his unserious attitude to the sensitive position he occupies and the disdain with which elected and appointed public officials treat Nigerian citizens.

“It is important to state, that the continuing breach of all known good governance principles particularly as they relate to transparency, accountability and integrity by members of the ruling political class only serve to encourage lawlessness and a painful erosion of the soul of our hard won democracy.

“Godwin Emefiele Must Resign Now!” the group said.

