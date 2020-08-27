Godfrey Okoye University partners US counterparts on ultra-modern DNA Learning Centre

Inadequate equipment is one on the biggest challenges that hamper the development of science education in Nigeria. However, this may gradually be over as the country positions itself to become the hub of genetics research in Africa. The 20th day of November, 2019 will forever be a memorable day, not only in Nigeria but in the entire continent of Africa. This was the day that the initiative to establish a multi-million-naira research and learning Centre at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State received a major boost.

On that fateful day, the President of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), Dr. Bruce Stillman and the Executive Director of the DNA Learning Center New York, (the educational arm of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory), Dr. Dave Micklos, approved the $300,000 USD waiver and issued a license to Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu to host its first Center in Africa known as the DNA Learning Center, Nigeria. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is unarguably one of the most influential research centers in the world, and an important international center for molecular genetics, where over 600 scientists conduct groundbreaking research in cancer, neurobiology, plant genetics, and bioinformatics. Established in 1890, CSHL is recognized internationally for its educational activities, including an extensive program of scientific meetings and courses that attracts more than 9,000 scientists to the campus each year (www.cshl.edu)

This is effort is consistent with the policy of federal government to deliberately scale up research in science-based disciplines to signify a paradigm shift in favor of research excellence in Nigerian universities. These molecular laboratories have become necessary especially for the need for increased understanding, rapid testing and diagnosis of covid-19, Lassa fever and related viral diseases.

Instituted in 1988 by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory as the world’s first science center devoted entirely to public genetics education. The founder and Executive Director of the DNA Learning Center New York (DNALC NY), Dr. David Micklos anticipated that there would be huge gaps in science curricula taught at even the finest schools and conceived a program that would better prepare students in 5th through 12th grades (and their families) to thrive in the gene age. It is the largest provider of biotechnology instruction at the precollege level in the United States, operating six teaching laboratories in Cold Spring Harbor, Lake Success, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. Each year 30,000 precollege students conduct hands-on experiments at the DNALC or receive intensive lab instruction from DNALC staff at their various schools with an average visit of over 7.4 million visits per year to their various multimedia sites and bioinformatics content.

The establishment of DNALC in Nigeria at Godfrey Okoye University is a testament and a response to the latter’s resolve to redefine the essence of quality education especially in the areas of Biotechnology and Agricultural Science related research. This was the next step in the fruitful collaboration that has been cultivated between the DNALC @ CSHL and GOU, Enugu to pioneer a shift from usual theoretical instruction of modern biology to hands-on and enquiry-based learning. The Center was conceived through a collaboration led by erudite US based Nigerian Professor, George Ude, of the Bowie State, Dr. Dave Micklos of the DNALC NY, CSHL and Rev. Fr. Professor Christian Anieke, the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu. It is the first hands-on teaching institution of its kind in Africa. (www.dnalcnigeria.org).

The objectives of the center include to support and facilitate adequate hands-on laboratory experience in molecular biology in Nigeria and Africa.

It is expected to offer top-notch experimental classes and practical workshops for students at all levels and administer diverse trainings through workshops and development seminars for teachers in genetics and biotechnology. These interventions will prepare students to effectively compete and gain admissions into a strong international degrees or exchange programs in institutions all over the globe.

In an interview with the Center’s Assistant Director, Research and Training, Michael Okoro, a pioneer alumnus of Godfrey Okoye University from the Department of Biological Sciences (Biotechnology), and New York University, he explained that “The DNALC is an operating unit of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the United States that is focused on science education and research in order to communicate biological sciences to a young generation of researchers, and students in the secondary and tertiary institutions, carefully extending the training to incorporate genetics, genomics, DNA science and evolutionary studies in their curriculum “.

DNA Learning Centre Nigeria is not just the first in Nigeria, but also the first of its kind in Africa and will host laboratory field trips for students, agency staff and researchers from different states in the country and within continent. These experiences will improve their confidence and encourage them to take more science classes and join the STEM workforce. The classes will help them to acquire basic research skills needed to excel in undergraduate and graduate levels.

