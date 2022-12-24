God will change Nigeria’s fortunes to good – Archbishop Martins

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale-Martins, on Saturday urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith and hope that God will not fail to deliver the country from the shackles of bad leadership and its attendant poverty.

Adewale-Martins decried what he called “injustice, inequality and feelings of marginalisation associated with the Nigerian state,” and gave the projection in his 2022 Christmas message.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the message, given by the Church’s Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, is an annual ritual meant to encourage people and to provide God’s grace on Nigerians.

The High Priest asked everyone to hold on to the belief that Nigeria shall return to the path of prosperity and peace once again.

He said that just as Jesus was born on Christmas night and He brought redemption to the whole of humanity so his coming at Christmas of 2022 would be a positive transformation to Nigerians.

“The celebration of Christmas should serve as a symbol of hope that God has not abandoned Nigeria and Nigerians.

“On the contrary, the days of victory over the forces of retrogression are near.

“Just as Christmas begets hope for humanity, so it heralds hope for our country, Nigeria, particularly at this period when millions of citizens are in pain and frustrated as a result of hardship in the land.

“We must cultivate the spirit of expectancy just as the story of Christmas is the story of God’s unending love for mankind. My message to you is that God loves us and so His love is bound to beget hope.

“However, as they say: ‘Heaven helps those who help themselves,’ so all Nigerians need to do the needful. We must all pay keen attention to the political happenings as we look forward to the general elections coming in 2023.

“All persons of voting age should go get their voting cards and parttake in the elections and vote only credible persons capable of changing the fortunes of the country to better,” the Bishop said.

He urged Nigerians not to sell their votes in order not to jeopardise the future of their children.

He charged the political leaders to allow the spirit of God to guide them to enable them make policies for the common good rather than for the benefit of a privileged few. (NAN)