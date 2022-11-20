God is our security, says Archbishop

By Joy Mbachi

An Anglican cleric, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim, the Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop, Diocese of Awka, says “God is our security”.

Ibezim said this while speaking at the Church of The Pentecost, Awka, during the 12th anniversary of the church.

In his Homily, titled “There is no other name that we will be saved only by God’s name, as recorded in Acts 4 verse 12, Ibezim said “There is no salvation in any other name, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

The cleric urged the faithful to be strong in the Lord and put their trust in God’s word for all positive actions of life.

Ibezim said that the level of insecurity in the country is alarming but urged the faithful to be prayerful for it is only God that watches over the country.

He urged the members not to be ashamed of the gospel but to go into the world to preach the word of God to win souls for God.

“If Christians work hard in love, it will conquer all forms of evil prevalent in the society.

“People need to fear God in all they do without waiting to be watched or monitored.

“Let the nation grow positively because of the actions of Christians who perform their duties diligently,” he said.

Ibezim said that parents should strive to raise Godly homes so as to curtail high level of restiveness in the society.

He urged mothers to be obidient to their husbands while he charged husbands to love their wives so as to have children who would be law abiding.

Ibezim tasked the faithful to grow and plant more churches to instill good morals into the lives of the younger generations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Elders were recognized to mark the 12th year anniversary of the church.

They include retired Justice Cecilia Uzoewulu, Chief Maurice Ofokansi, Mrs Martha Onuigbo, and Revd Canon Ifeanyi Emegwa, all who had served their various organisations well.

Chief Pandoll Okwuosa, chairman of the planning Committee, thanked God for the success of the anniversary and said that God saw them through all the time of planning and execution.

Okwuosa said that it is very important for people to work in God’s vineyard as it will mould the lives of people in right social attitudes.

NAN reports that the events had lots of attractions to mark the day, including songs, and colour party displays amongst others.

Chief Alex Chukwueike, chairman of the occasion, said that there are more work to be done in the society.

NAN reports that His Grace, The Most Revd Maxwell Anikwenwa, Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, The 3rd Archbishop, Province 11 Eastern Nigeria, Emertius, Archbishop province of the Niger and pioneer Bishop, Diocese of Awka, was honoured as Grand Elder of the Church of The Pentecost.

NAN reports that Sen Uche Ekwunife, who was honoured with Award of Humanitarian Services, assured the congregation of quality representation and begged for their support.

The Vicar in charge of Church of The Pentecost, Awka, Venerable Ekenedilichukwu Nwafor, described the anniversary as awesome, and urged the faithful to be Christ’s ambassadors anywhere they found themselves (NAN)

