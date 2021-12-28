God destined Nigerians to be one, let’s promote peace – cleric

As Nigerians continue to celebrate the festive period, some clerics have called for love, tolerance and forgiveness among the citizens for a greater Nigeria.



They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.



Rev. Fr. Christian Echwodo, Parish Priest of Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Alagbado, Lagos, told NAN that Nigeria needed deepened love and peaceful coexistence among its citizens to overcome challenges.



He said that Nigerians must eschew tribal and religious sentiments and embrace unity.



“God has destined Nigerians to be one, let us work toward peace and unity,” he urged.



He called on religious and community leaders to do more to sensitise their subjects about the culture of love, respect and accommodation.



He also urged parents to inculcate morals in their children to enable them to show love and guard against vices including bullying.



” The best way of life is tolerance, happiness, love and peace; children should be made to know this early enough,” he said.



Rev. Fr. Andrew Abhulime of Saints Joachim and Anne Church, Ijegun, Lagos State, said that Nigerians should make up their minds to accept one another and build unity.



“All quarrels and disagreements should be resolved, offences should be forgiven,” he said.

