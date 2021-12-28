God destined Nigerians to be one, let’s promote peace – cleric

December 28, 2021

God destined Nigerians to be one, let's promote peace – cleric



As Nigerians to celebrate the festive period, some clerics have called for love, tolerance  and forgiveness among the citizens for a greater Nigeria.


They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Lagos.


Rev. Fr. Christian Echwodo, Parish Priest of Saint Anthony Catholic Church,  Alagbado, Lagos,  told NAN Nigeria needed deepened love and peaceful coexistence  among its citizens to overcome challenges.


He said Nigerians must eschew tribal and religious sentiments and embrace unity.


“God has destined Nigerians to one, let us work toward peace and unity,” he urged.


He called on religious and community leaders to  do more to sensitise their subjects about  the culture of love, respect and accommodation.


He also urged parents to inculcate morals in their children to enable them to show love and guard against vices including bullying.


” The best way of life is tolerance, happiness, love and peace; children made to know this early enough,” he said.


Rev. Fr. Andrew Abhulime of Saints Joachim and Anne Church, Ijegun, Lagos State, said Nigerians make up their minds to accept one another and build unity.


“All quarrels and disagreements resolved, offences forgiven,” he said.
