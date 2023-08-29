GOCOP visits acting Customs CG, speaks on Annual Conference in Abuja

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has visited the acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, CG Adewale Adeniyi, in Abuja as part of preparations for its Annual General Conference.

The GOCOP team was led on the visit to the CG by its President, Maureen Chigbo, who spoke about the conference.

The Guild will be holding its Annual General Conference in Abuja for the first time since its inception on October 5, 2023 at Abuja Continental Hotel.

Chigbo, who said the GOCOP is a group made up of top rated journalists who have practiced at the highest level in journalism, urged the NCS to ensure synergy with the media, especially since the new helmsman used to be in charge of the Service’s public relations.

Responding to the GOCOP President’s remarks, the customs CG expressed delight over the visit.

Adeniyi was particularly elated to learn that real professionals are the ones within the rank of GOCOP, especially since it is clear it’s made up of former Managing Directors/Editor-in-Chiefs, Editors and Line Editors, who have worked in the newspaper business for at least 10 years before venturing into online journalism practice.

He expressed confidence that the emergence of GOCOP will help in sifting the grains from the chaff in online journalism practice.

With GOCOP, he reasoned, it will be easier to determine who the real professionals in the online business are for proper synergy.

Adeniyi assured the media that he will continue to crave partnership towards achieving the goals of his service.

The GOCOP team included Dotun Oladipo, the immediate past president; Danlami Nmodu, mni, Deputy President; Ken Ugbeche, Vice President, South; Tom Chiahemen, Vice President, North; Collins Edomaruse, General Secretary; and Tajudeen Kareem, an Abuja-based GOCOP member.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, was also present at the courtesy visit alongside other officers.

