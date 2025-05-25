GOCOP to present own book: Perspectives on Online Publishing





Lagos, Nigeria, May 20, 2025: The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced the public presentation of its book, Nigeria Media Renaissance: GOCOP Perspectives on Online Publishing, on Tuesday, June 17th at Abuja Continental Hotel, at 10.00am.

According to a press statement by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, this highly anticipated event promises to be a significant milestone in the literary and publishing landscape.

He quoted GOCOP President, Ms Maureen Chigbo, to have said that the event will feature a Fundraiser for the N2.3 billion GOCOP MEDIA CENTRE, a multi-purpose resource centre comprising a secretariat, a 21st Century library and event halls, among others.

Chigbo further said that “this landmark publication chronicled the transformative journey of Nigeria’s media landscape, highlighting the pivotal role of online publishing in shaping public discourse, enhancing transparency and fostering national development.

“It is a testament to the resilience and innovation of Nigerian media practitioners in the digital age,” she said.

The event, she said, will bring together distinguished personalities from government, media, private sector, academia and civil society to reflect on the challenges and opportunities in online publishing and its critical role in nation-building.

GOCOP which currently has 120 members was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs. Its membership is a constellation of editors and senior journalists, whom, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

The book aside tracing the historical trajectory of online journalism in Nigeria is also a veritable contribution towards enriching the discourse on civil liberties, press freedom and the role of the media in the sustenance of democracy, the statement added.