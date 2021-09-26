GOCOP to host business lunch with corporate affairs managers



The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has concluded plans to host corporate affairs managers to a business lunch at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.



A statement by the Guild on Sunday, September 26, disclosed that the event is part of the activities lined up for its two-day fifth annual conference with the theme “COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”



The lunch will give online publishers an opportunity to network with information managers in the public and private sectors.



“As businesses recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, online media owners wish to create a stronger relationship with business partners across sectors. The meeting will provide an avenue for corporate communication managers to understand the dynamics of online publishing, challenges faced by publishers as employers and providers of credible news”.



“It will also provide advertisers and corporate communications managers the opportunity to share with GOCOP members how best they can help to promote their businesses,” the statement signed by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, stated.



The lunch, which is strictly by invitation, will hold on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, starting at 1 pm prompt.

.It will be followed on Thursday, October 7, with a lecture to be chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, will deliver the keynote address.



GOCOP is an association of online publishers registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with membership drawn from journalists and media executives with years of verifiable experience.

